35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) rose 50% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued a business update.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) rose 23.2% to $22.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a business combination with Pfizer's Upjohn division. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) rose 21.2% to $8.15 in pre-market trading after reporting results from pilot field effectiveness study of its Interleukin-31 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs.
- Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX) rose 16.3% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported topline results from its phase 2 STRIVE B trial of Antifungal Rezafungin. Rezafungin met its objectives for efficacy, safety and tolerability.
- Alterity Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ATHE) rose 15.6% to $1.29 in pre-market trading after the company announced the completion of its Phase 1 clinical trial for PBT434. The drug was safe and well-tolerated, with adverse event rates comparable to placebo.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares rose 13.2% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after the company received European patents for Oral BDP in the treatment of acute radiation injury of the gastrointestinal tract.
- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) shares rose 12.5% to $77.25 in pre-market trading after EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) announced it will acquire the company for $72 per share. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and raised its FY19 guidance.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) rose 10.9% to $20.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) rose 9.7% to $5.21 in pre-market trading. Pieris Pharma said on July 26, European Respiratory Society announced acceptance of late-breaking presentation of company's Phase 1 study of PRS-060.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) rose 8.6% to $2.77 in pre-market trading after receiving positive opinion for orphan designation from the European Medicines Agency for ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose 8.6% to $6.93 in pre-market trading. Niu Technologies is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 23, 2019.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) rose 7% to $74.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q1 earnings results.
- Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) rose 6.8% to $521.81 in pre-market trading
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) shares rose 6.6% to $5.50 in pre-market trading after falling 35.50% on Friday.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 6.5% to $1.32 in pre-market trading after the company announced a Tier-1 collaboration agreement for its IP proxy product with a Korean internet service provider.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) rose 5.6% to $7.96 in pre-market trading following a merger between generic drug maker Mylan and Pfizer's off-patent Upjohn division.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 6.1% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after Anson Funds Management LP reported a 9.8% passive stake in the company.
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) shares rose 6.1% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.15% on Friday.
- Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) rose 2.9% to $43.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) fell 52.2% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after the company received a written notice from Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) terminating the agreement for the development and commercialization of the company's Diabetes drug candidate Sotagliflozin.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) fell 11.3% to $27.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) fell 10.9% to $4.10 in pre-market trading. PolarityTE is expected to release Q2 results on August 8..
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) fell 9.1% to $107.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will acquire Genomic Health for $72 per share in cash and stock.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) shares fell 7.3% to $4.95 in pre-market trading after rising 16.85% on Friday.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) fell 5.2% to $285.15 in pre-market trading.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) fell 5.1% to $13.20 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q2 results.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) fell 5% to $5.46 in pre-market trading after rising 66.67% on Friday.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 5% to $10.05 in pre-market trading.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) fell 4.7% to $34.40 in pre-market trading. Raymond James downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from Strong Buy to Market Perform.
- Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) fell 4.6% to $17.18 in pre-market trading after declining 24.64% on Friday.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) fell 4% to $29.66 in pre-market trading.
- Vedanta Limited (NYSE: VEDL) fell 3.7% to $9.14 in pre-market trading.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 3.3% to $6.29 in pre-market trading after climbing 21.72% on Friday.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares fell 3.2% to $4.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 18.02% on Friday.
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) fell 2.6% to $38.50 in pre-market trading after Barclays downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a price target of $31 per share.
