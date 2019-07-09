31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 19% to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company announced to acquire Spitfire Pharma, which will add a NASH drug candidate to the company's portfolio.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) rose 17% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported results from its post-CE approval study of its C-Scan.
- China Advanced Constructn Mtrls Grp Inc (NASDAQ: CADC) rose 10.2% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.71% on Monday.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares rose 9.1% to $9.00 in pre-market trading after declining 11.39% on Monday.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) rose 9% to $4.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.60% on Monday.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 8.9% to $7.71 in pre-market trading after the company announced it developed proprietary nano-emulsification technology that will allow for the production of both liquid and powdered cannabinoid products.
- AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: AZRX) rose 6.4% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after the company announced it initiated the Phase 2 clinical study for MS1819-SD in combination with standard PERT.
- Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) rose 6.2% to $0.38 in pre-market trading after the company announced it has partnered with Inpedio to bring Cybersecurity to SAP landscape.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 5.2% to $10.09 in pre-market trading.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 4.9% to $9.50 in pre-market trading.
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR) shares rose 4.4% to $143.41 in pre-market trading.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) rose 4.1% to $124.55 in pre-market trading.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) rose 3.9% to $3.23 in pre-market trading. Bank of America upgraded VEON from Neutral to Buy.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 3.8% to $17.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 13.04% on Monday.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp (NYSE: IPOA) rose 3.6% to $10.80 in pre-market trading after the company announced a merger with Virgin Galactic to create a publicly traded commercial spaceflight company.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 3.5% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after falling 30.95% on Monday.
- Montage Resources Corp (NYSE: MR) rose 3.5% to $5.35 in pre-market trading after the company announced it expects its Q2 production to be above the high end of its previously announced guidance.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) rose 3.4% to $76.89 in pre-market trading.
- Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP) rose 3% to $132.16 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE: WAAS) fell 5.5% to $17.80 in pre-market trading after reporting a 4.1 million share common stock offering.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) fell 5% to $0.77 in pre-market trading after reporting the company has received a letter from NASDAQ indicated that the closing bid price of the company’s stock has not met the $1 minimum bid price for shares for the past 30 days.
- Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM) fell 5% to $36.37 in pre-market trading.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) fell 4.6% to $33.98 in pre-market trading after dropping 20.43% on Monday.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) fell 4.5% to $76.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) shares fell 4.4% to $5.19 in pre-market trading after rising 4.83% on Monday.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) fell 4.2% to $9.80 in pre-market trading.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 3.4% to $7.97 in pre-market trading after dropping 11.39% on Monday.
- New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE: NMFC) fell 3.2% to $13.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering of 6 million shares.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 3.1% to $38.10 in pre-market trading.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) fell 3% to $38.26 in pre-market trading.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) fell 3% to $611.00 in pre-market trading.
