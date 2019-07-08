Market Overview

24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 8:04am   Comments
Gainers

  • Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares rose 26.4% to $2.54 in pre-market trading. Oasmia Pharmaceutical shares surged over 63% Friday after the company announced that an agreement has been reached with its largest shareholder Arwidsro to solve its outstanding balances. Arwidsro increased its investment in Oasmia.
  • Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares rose 20% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.62% on Friday.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 15.9% to $13.21 in pre-market trading after the company presented data from its Phase 1/2 Alta study evaluating investigational SB-525 gene therapy in patients with severe hemophilia A over the weekend.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 12% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after falling 9.92% on Friday.
  • Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 10.6% to $10.30 in pre-market trading after meeting the primary endpoint of reduction in annualized bleeding rate in the Phase 2 trial of subcutaneous marzeptacog alfa (activated) in patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors.
  • Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 8.1% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported publication of clinical study results demonstrating effectiveness of Natesto regardless of patients' baseline Hypogonadism severity.
  • Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) rose 6.2% to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) rose 6% to $26.48 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported Sunday that Broadcom has secured financing for acquisition.
  • Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) rose 4.8% to $3.25 in pre-market trading. B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $5.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 3.7% to $10.78 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.17% on Friday.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) rose 2.8% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.90% on Friday.
  • Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) shares rose 2.7% to $27.99 in pre-market trading.

 

Losers

  • LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) fell 11.2% to $13.63 in pre-market trading after rising 403.28% on Friday.
  • LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 5.4% to $7.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) fell 4.6% to $2.07 in pre-market trading.
  • The Peck Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 4.4% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.88% on Friday.
  • NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 4.2% to $59.80 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded NetApp Neutral to Sell.
  • Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) fell 3.9% to $43.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 3.7% to $5.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) fell 3.5% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. Tyme Technologies shares climbed around 19% Friday after the company presented updated data for its Phase 2 Study of TYME-88-Pancreatic Cancer at the ESMO GI 2019.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 2.5% to $11.35 in pre-market trading.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 2.5% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after rising 4.15% on Friday.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell 2.2% to $43.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 1.6% to $200.94 in pre-market trading after Rosenblatt downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Sell due to iPhone sale concerns.

Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Report: Broadcom Secures Financing For Symantec Acquisition