24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares rose 26.4% to $2.54 in pre-market trading. Oasmia Pharmaceutical shares surged over 63% Friday after the company announced that an agreement has been reached with its largest shareholder Arwidsro to solve its outstanding balances. Arwidsro increased its investment in Oasmia.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares rose 20% to $2.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.62% on Friday.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 15.9% to $13.21 in pre-market trading after the company presented data from its Phase 1/2 Alta study evaluating investigational SB-525 gene therapy in patients with severe hemophilia A over the weekend.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 12% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after falling 9.92% on Friday.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 10.6% to $10.30 in pre-market trading after meeting the primary endpoint of reduction in annualized bleeding rate in the Phase 2 trial of subcutaneous marzeptacog alfa (activated) in patients with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 8.1% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported publication of clinical study results demonstrating effectiveness of Natesto regardless of patients' baseline Hypogonadism severity.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) rose 6.2% to $13.00 in pre-market trading.
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) rose 6% to $26.48 in pre-market trading after Bloomberg reported Sunday that Broadcom has secured financing for acquisition.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) rose 4.8% to $3.25 in pre-market trading. B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $5.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 3.7% to $10.78 in pre-market trading after gaining 10.17% on Friday.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) rose 2.8% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.90% on Friday.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) shares rose 2.7% to $27.99 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) fell 11.2% to $13.63 in pre-market trading after rising 403.28% on Friday.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 5.4% to $7.05 in pre-market trading.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) fell 4.6% to $2.07 in pre-market trading.
- The Peck Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) fell 4.4% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.88% on Friday.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 4.2% to $59.80 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded NetApp Neutral to Sell.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) fell 3.9% to $43.00 in pre-market trading.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) fell 3.7% to $5.43 in pre-market trading.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) fell 3.5% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. Tyme Technologies shares climbed around 19% Friday after the company presented updated data for its Phase 2 Study of TYME-88-Pancreatic Cancer at the ESMO GI 2019.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 2.5% to $11.35 in pre-market trading.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 2.5% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after rising 4.15% on Friday.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell 2.2% to $43.02 in pre-market trading.
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 1.6% to $200.94 in pre-market trading after Rosenblatt downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Sell due to iPhone sale concerns.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.