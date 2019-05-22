28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares rose 35.3 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading following news it will present added data from VERDICT study at International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research Meeting. The data will show better control and improved attainment of quality measures.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares rose 21.1 percent to $30.74 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) rose 15.6 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company is nearing a sale to Brazil's Natura.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) rose 9.6 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares rose 7.8 percent to $77.60 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q1 results.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) rose 4.6 percent to $4.54 in pre-market trading.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) rose 4.5 percent to $334.00 in pre-market trading.
- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) rose 3.7 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) rose 3.4 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q2 results.
- Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares rose 3.2 percent to $26.59 in pre-market trading after climbing 22.95 percent on Tuesday.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) shares rose 3.1 percent to $15.30 in pre-market trading.
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) rose 3 percent to $111.69 in pre-market trading. PVH named Stefan Larsson as President.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 2.4 percent to $25.22 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) fell 32 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading after reporting the Toca 5 Phase 3 trial in patients with recurrent brain cancer will continue without modification following a planned interim analysis of data.
- OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) fell 26.3 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering with no disclosed size.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) shares fell 19.1 percent to $16.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) fell 14.5 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) fell 13.8 percent to $7.96 in pre-market trading. LiqTech Int'l. priced its 1.93 million share common stock at $7.25 per share.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 12.1 percent to $38.89 in pre-market trading.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) fell 12.1 percent to $68.34 in pre-market trading following the FTC's antitrust win against the company.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) fell 11.4 percent to $26.70 in pre-market trading after issuing an update on the Lake Charles Chemical Project. Sasol increased the expected cost of its project by about $1 billion.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 11.4 percent to $33.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and cut FY2019 guidance.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) fell 8.2 percent to $102.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS. The company also cut its FY19 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) fell 7.4 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 19.21 percent on Tuesday.
- V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) fell 7.3 percent to $85.42 in pre-market trading. V.F. Corporation posted upbeat Q4 earnings, but issued weak full-year revenue outlook.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) fell 6.7 percent to $25.20 in pre-market trading. Urban Outfitters reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter. Comps were up 1 percent in the quarter.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) fell 5.5 percent to $36.25 in pre-market trading. Toll Brothers reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter, but issued weak 2019 home sales forecast.
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) fell 3.4 percent to $21.11 in pre-market trading. NeoGenomics priced its 7 million share public offering of common stock at $21.25 per share.
