24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 241.2 percent to $2.21 in pre-market trading. Marathon Patent reported a 4-for-1 reverse stock split, effective April 8, 2019.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) rose 22.2 percent to $17.70 in pre-market trading. Coherus Biosciences said it expects UDENYCA preliminary unaudited net sales of $36.0 million to $38.0 million for the first quarter.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 13.2 percent to $2.83 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has been awarded a patent in Israel covering its reverse access technology.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 12.6 percent to $5.39 in pre-market trading following news the company's Marley Mate drink will be available at Walmart stores.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 10.6 percent to $7.60 in pre-market trading.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) rose 7 percent to $2.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.38 percent on Friday.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 6.1 percent to $25.40 in pre-market trading.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) rose 5.6 percent to $2.44 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.44 percent on Friday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 5 percent to $4.68 in pre-market trading after climbing 6.19 percent on Friday.
- Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ: CHDN) rose 4.9 percent to $96.50 in pre-market trading.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) rose 4.7 percent to $39.00 in pre-market trading.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) rose 3.5 percent to $11.75 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) fell 13.5 percent to $3.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported non-reliance on previously issued financial statements.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) fell 6.4 percent to $3.6501 in pre-market trading after gaining 8.33 percent on Friday.
- Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) fell 6.1 percent to $32.77 in pre-market trading. Franklin Resources is expected to release Q2 earnings on April 26.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) fell 5.2 percent to $ 9.49 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded General Electric from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $6 to $5.
- Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) fell 5.2 percent to $258.19 in pre-market trading.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) shares fell 5.2 percent to $85.00 in pre-market trading. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $100 to $92.
- Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) fell 5 percent to $16.74 in pre-market trading.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) fell 4.9 percent to $5.88 in pre-market trading after rising 5.10 percent on Friday.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 4.9 percent to $60.30 in pre-market trading after Citigroup downgraded Roku from Neutral to Sell.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 4.4 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading.
- JMU Limited (NASDAQ: JMU) fell 4.3 percent to $2.04 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.52 percent on Friday.
- The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) fell 4.1 percent to $376.14 in pre-market trading. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from Buy to Neutral.
