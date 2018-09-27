41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SurveyMonkey Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) shares rose 43.67 percent to close at $17.24 on Wednesday. SurveyMonkey priced its 15 million share IPO at $12 per share.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares climbed 34.85 percent to close at $13.35 after announcing positive Phase 2b results for its topical ocular reproxalap in patients with dry eye disease.
- Arco Platform Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCE) gained 34.29 percent to close at $23.50. Arco priced its 11.11 million share IPO at $17.50 per share.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares gained 29.61 percent to close at $3.02 after the company late Tuesday won an agreement for global rights to develop CBD-infused drinks.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) climbed 24.54 percent to close at $3.35. The company on Tuesday received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for its CLR 131 pediatric osteosarcoma treatment.
- Electromed, Inc. (NYSE: ELMD) shares rose 20.91 percent to close at $6.65 following Q4 results. Electromed posted Q4 earnings of $0.13 per share on sales of $8.2 million.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM) shares gained 15.05 percent to close at $5.35.
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares rose 14.23 percent to close at $18.95.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) surged 13.55 percent to close at $6.20 on Wednesday.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares gained 12.5 percent to close at $5.40 on Wednesday.
- Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares jumped 11.92 percent to close at $14.55.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) gained 11.69 percent to close at $2.58 on Wednesday.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) shares rose 11.34 percent to close at $7.95.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) shares jumped 10.91 percent to close at $6.10 on Wednesday.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares surged 10.71 percent to close at $25.12.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares gained 10.64 percent to close at $3.64.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) rose 8.72 percent to close at $22.45. Vanda Pharmaceuticals will replace Inogen in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, October 1.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares rose 8.42 percent to close at $2.96.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 6.35 percent to close at $3.35.
- AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) rose 5.63 percent to close at $48.62 after reporting better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares gained 4.53 percent to close at $6.92. Oppenheimer upgraded GoPro from Perform to Outperform.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) rose 4.25 percent to close at $2.70 after the company received a 10-year extension of three Exclusive Exploitation Authorizations under the Etame PSC.
Losers
- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) shares declined 28.93 percent to close at $10.66. Entasis Therapeutics priced its upsized offering of 5 million shares at $15, below the estimated price range of $16 to $18.
- FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ: FPAY) fell 27.23 percent to close at $0.8514 after the company late Tuesday priced a 10 million unit offering at $1 per share.
- Level Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LEVB) shares dropped 23.81 percent to close at $4.00 on Wednesday after the company priced a 1.15 million share common stock offering at $5.22 per share.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares fell 18.31 percent to close at $2.90. Digital Ally priced its 2.4 million share offering at $3.05 per share.
- Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) fell 15.55 percent to close at $2.39. Garrett Motion Inc. will replace Aceto in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, October 2.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) declined 13.46 percent to close at $10.67.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares fell 12.87 percent to close at $50.10.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) fell 12.09 percent to close at $28.42.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) shares dipped 11.91 percent to close at $12.20.
- Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE: PES) shares dropped 10.29 percent to close at $3.05 after the company lowered its forecast for international drilling utilization.
- PolarityTE, Inc (NASDAQ: PTE) shares dropped 10.27 percent to close at $18.95.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares fell 10.14 percent to close at $32.43.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) shares dipped 9.98 percent to close at $8.66 on Wednesday.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares dipped 8.91 percent to close at $2.25.
- CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PMTS) shares fell 7.4 percent to close at $3.38.
- Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) dropped 7.23 percent to close at $27.60. Actuant posted upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak profit forecast.
- Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NITE) fell 7.05 percent to close at $19.00 after reporting a 4 million ADS offering.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) fell 5.54 percent to close at $201.16. Cintas reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and raised FY19 guidance.
- CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) fell 4.19 percent to close at $61.95. CyrusOne priced its 8 million shares offering at $62 per share.
