28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares rose 27.1 percent to $15.43 in pre-market trading after reporting interim data from its Phase 2/3 study of marzeptacog alfa (activated) in individuals with hemophilia A or B with inhibitors.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: UUUU) shares rose 14.7 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.76 percent on Tuesday.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) rose 14.4 percent to $9.06 in pre-market trading.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares rose 11.3 percent to $4.91 in pre-market trading after dropping 15.52 percent on Tuesday.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 10.2 percent to $8.42 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) rose 6.6 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) rose 5.9 percent to $11.58 in pre-market trading.
- New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) rose 5.8 percent to $7.66 in pre-market trading after declining 2.43 percent on Tuesday.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC - ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) rose 5 percent to $11.97 in pre-market trading after reporting favorable review of safety for one billion cell dose cohort in MAGE-A10 SPEAR T-cell study.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares rose 4.9 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.59 percent on Tuesday.
- Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) rose 4.7 percent to $70 in pre-market trading.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares rose 4.1 percent to $6.05 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that Globe Telecom has partnered with Nuage Networks to bring cloud-native business services to the Philippines.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) rose 4 percent to $75.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also raised its FY18 outlook.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) shares rose 3.9 percent to $66.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) rose 3.5 percent to $50.90 in pre-market trading after the bank reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) rose 3.5 percent to $5.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter and raised its FY18 guidance.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) rose 3.1 percent to $210.62 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q2 earnings.
Losers
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) shares fell 13.5 percent to $3.65 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded Windstream from Neutral to Sell.
- Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) fell 13 percent to $17.75 in pre-market trading after warning of gross margin pressure in the second quarter. The company issued weak second quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) fell 10.4 percent to $38.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 9.3 percent to $14 in pre-market trading. Energous is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 1.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) fell 9.2 percent to $3.95 in pre-market trading.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) shares fell 6.2 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.35 percent on Tuesday.
- Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) shares fell 5.3 percent to $20.45 in pre-market trading after reporting a 4.5 million common stock offering.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) fell 5.2 percent to $20.65 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded Uniti from Neutral to Sell.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 4.9 percent to $21.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 11.14 percent on Tuesday.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) shares fell 4.5 percent to $20.50 in pre-market trading.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares fell 4.2 percent to $2.28 in pre-market trading after rising 2.15 percent on Tuesday.
