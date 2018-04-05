28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares jumped 45.2 percent to $16.86 after climbing 17.39 percent on Wednesday. The company is involved in blockchain technology and its CEO Venkat Meenavalli was on CNBC's "Fast Money" Wednesday afternoon.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares gained 19.8 percent to $15.77. Veritone reported the upcoming launch of a market-first update to its AI operating system, aiWARE™.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares rose 18.6 percent to $7.91.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares climbed 18.1 percent to $4.76.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares climbed 17.1 percent to $4.10. Dolphin Entertainment posted a FY17 loss of $0.20 per share on revenue of $22.413 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) gained 16.8 percent to $4.2399. The specialty pharmaceutical company that develops therapies for dermatological conditions and advanced tissue care announced it has received a new 510(k) clearance from the FDA for an antimicrobial post-therapy gel.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares rose 15.8 percent to $17.97.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares climbed 13.1 percent to $3.38.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) shares gained 11.8 percent to $5.492.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) rose 11.4 percent to $33.21 as the company announced plans to buy WSB Titan for $627 million.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) shares rose 9.7 percent to $16.12. Morgan Stanley upgraded Finisar from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares rose 9.4 percent to $2.91 after the company reported a new distribution agreement with Dimedix Surgical to distribute the company’s Aquadex FelxFlow System in Spain.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) gained 8.7 percent to $8.53.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) shares rose 8.3 percent to $69.68. Intercept Pharmaceuticals priced its 2.34 million upsized offering at $64 per share.
- Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ: CYOU) rose 7.8 percent to $30.15. Changyou.com announced a special cash dividend of $9.40 per ADS.
- Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) gained 4.3 percent to $49.97. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Trade Desk with an Overweight rating.
Losers
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) tumbled 32.6 percent to $4.05 after the company disclosed that top-line results from Phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) dipped 24.6 percent to $4.10. Check-Cap filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) shares declined 24.3 percent to $3.2552.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) fell 12 percent to $30.95.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 11.4 percent to $31.76. Conn's reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) dropped 7.7 percent to $29.91.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares tumbled 7.7 percent to $2.10.
- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) shares dipped 7.7 percent to $2.2527.
- iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares fell 7.5 percent to $6.71.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) dropped 6.7 percent to $49.82. UBS initiated coverage on Micron with a Sell rating.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) fell 5.6 percent to $6.0399 after the company issued an update on EVOMELA.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares fell 4.5 percent to $57.75. Ollie's Bargain Outlet reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the full year.
