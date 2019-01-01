Longfin Corp is a US-based finance and technology company. It specializes in providing structured trade finance solutions and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms for North America, South America, and Africa regions. The core business activity of the company is to provide Financing and FX services to importers and exporters. The services provided by the company includes importer and exporters financing, trade insurance-backed financing, financial institution intermediation, risk management engine and other.