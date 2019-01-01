QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Longfin Corp is a US-based finance and technology company. It specializes in providing structured trade finance solutions and physical commodities finance solutions for finance houses and trading platforms for North America, South America, and Africa regions. The core business activity of the company is to provide Financing and FX services to importers and exporters. The services provided by the company includes importer and exporters financing, trade insurance-backed financing, financial institution intermediation, risk management engine and other.

Longfin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Longfin (LFIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Longfin (OTCEM: LFIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Longfin's (LFIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Longfin.

Q

What is the target price for Longfin (LFIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Longfin

Q

Current Stock Price for Longfin (LFIN)?

A

The stock price for Longfin (OTCEM: LFIN) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:47:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Longfin (LFIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Longfin.

Q

When is Longfin (OTCEM:LFIN) reporting earnings?

A

Longfin does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Longfin (LFIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Longfin.

Q

What sector and industry does Longfin (LFIN) operate in?

A

Longfin is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.