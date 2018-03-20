28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares climbed 31.8 percent to $40.7376 as the company reported topline Phase 2 results from an ongoing trial of etrasimod called OASIS after Monday's market close.
- MuleSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULE) gained 22 percent to $40.28 after the company was named as a potential acquisition target. Mulesoft, a provider of integration software for connecting applications, data and devices, is in advanced talks to be acquired by salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), Reuters reported.
- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) gained 16.3 percent to $28.81.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares rose 16 percent to $5.45.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) gained 15.3 percent to $3.70.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares climbed 14.5 percent to $4.6849.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) gained 14.5 percent to $13.51.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) rose 14.2 percent to $13.05.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) gained 13.4 percent to $3.80. Vivint Solar disclosed that it won four awards at the 12th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) rose 12.3 percent to $9.53.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) gained 11.63 percent to $7.87 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA clearance for implantation function.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NYSE: HQY) gained 11.1 percent to $64.35 following Q4 results.
- Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares climbed 10.8 percent to $3.38.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 4 percent to $13.2101 following the announcement of a partnership with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) for "Blackberry Enterprise BRIDGE," to allow Microsoft apps, office programs within BlackBerry dynamics.
Losers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares fell 19.3 percent to $5.640 in pre-market trading after reporting proposed public offering of common stock.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) dropped 18.6 percent to $1.75.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc (NYSE: NOG) dropped 15.6 percent to $1.92 after the company announced a $105 million offering. The company also raised FY18 production growth guidance.
- Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (NYSE: WMLP) shares dropped 15 percent to $2.0062. Westmoreland is expected to release quarterly results on April 2.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares fell 14.6 percent to $10.71.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares declined 13.3 percent to $22.83.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares dropped 12.7 percent to $39.8467.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) shares fell 11.1 percent to $16.22 following Q4 results.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) declined 11.1 percent to $3.55 following Q4 results.
- Presbia PLC (NASDAQ: LENS) dropped 11 percent to $3.07.
- Alio Gold Inc. (NYSE: ALO) fell 9.9 percent to $1.950.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) fell 9.3 percent to $47.11 despite reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 83 cents per share, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $9.776 billion, versus estimates of $9.781 billion.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares dropped 8 percent to $17.34 following Q4 results.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) fell 7.1 percent to $129.10. Children's Place reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales misses estimates. The company also announced a $250 million buyback plan.
