44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2018 1:28pm   Comments
Gainers

 

  • Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares jumped 145 percent to $19.10 after climbing 56 percent on Wednesday.
  • KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 77 percent to $8.77 after the company disclosed a new long term contract with Kai Xin.
  • RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: RXII) surged 43 percent to $6.50 after rising 42.19 percent on Wednesday.
  • Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) shares climbed 32.6 percent to $4.178. Image Sensing reported Q4 earnings of $0.13 per share on revenue of $4.34 million. The company announced resignation of CFO Richard Ehrich.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCUS) shares climbed 26.7 percent to $19.01. Arcus Biosciences priced its IPO at $15 per share.
  • Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) rose 26.6 percent to $25.75. Ionis Pharma and Akcea reported partnership for commercialization of Inotersen for hATTR.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) gained 22.7 percent to $11.30 following Q4 results.
  • Coastway Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWAY) climbed 20.9 percent to $27.20. HarborOne Bancorp announced plans to purchase Coastway Bancorp for $28.25 per share in common stock.
  • Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) shares gained 17.7 percent to $31.68 after the company issued Q1 guidance.
  • Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS) shares surged 16.7 percent to $6.7315.
  • Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) rose 16.5 percent to $2.68.
  • Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares gained 16.3 percent to $7.15 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) shares rose 15.3 percent to $3.06.
  • The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) shares climbed 15.1 percent to $1.98 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) rose 14.75 percent to $2.7081.
  • Cogint, Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) gained 13.7 percent to $3.35 following Q4 results.
  • Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) gained 11.1 percent to $38.77 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) rose 9.6 percent to $13.31 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares rose 9.5 percent to $7.18 after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation for PTI-428 in cystic fibrosis.
  • Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) climbed 9.1 percent to $4.34 after gaining 3.38 percent on Wednesday.
  • Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ: CTWS) rose 8.7 percent to $57.15 following FY17 results. SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service agreed to combine in all-stock transaction.
  • Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares fell 6.2 percent to $2.27 following Q4 results and Q1 guidance.
  • Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) gained 4.4 percent to $93.16. Dollar General reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast for FY18. The company’s same-store sales also exceeded expectations.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) rose 4.3 percent to $6.49. Maxim Group upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from Hold to Buy.
  • Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) rose 3.4 percent to $5.53 following upbeat Q4 results.

Losers

  • Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares dropped 63.2 percent to $9.68 after the company reported a clinical hold on SGT-001 Phase I/II clinical trial for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
  • J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) declined 34.8 percent to $4.86. J.Jill reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share on sales of $188.7 million. The company expects Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.14 to $0.16 per share and announced the retirement of its CEO Paula Bennett.
  • Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares dropped 25.6 percent to $2.21 after climbing 73.68 percent on Wednesday.
  • WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) fell 20.7 percent to $7.28 as the company posted downbeat Q4 sales and issued a weak sales guidance for FY18.
  • Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ABDC) dropped 19.7 percent to $6.22.
  • Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) declined 19.6 percent to $14.01 after the company posted downbeat Q4 results.
  • Entravision Communication (NYSE: EVC) fell 18.3 percent to $5.15 following Q4 results.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) dropped 17.7 percent to $3.91. Sportsman's Warehouse said Wednesday CEO John Schaefer resigned from the company and will be replaced by Jon Barker, the company's president and chief operating officer.
  • Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE: SFS) dipped 17.3 percent to $6.07 following downbeat FY18 earnings guidance.
  • Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) dropped 16.4 percent to $9.88 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EEP) fell 16.4 percent to $10.95 following Q4 results.
  • Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVTY) declined 16.3 percent to $3.60. Invuity priced its 6.2 million share offering at $3.50 per share.
  • Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE: EEQ) fell 14.9 percent to $10.38.
  • Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) slipped 14 percent to $1.85.
  • HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HONE) declined 13 percent to $17.25. HarborOne Bancorp announced plans to purchase Coastway Bancorp for $28.25 per share in common stock.
  • IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSE: IMH) fell 12.6 percent to $8.11 following Q4 results.
  • Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) dropped 11.5 percent to $25.48.
  • Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) fell 11.4 percent to $27.30. Bitauto reported Q4 earnings of $0.11 per share on sales of $413.5 million. The company expects Q1 sales of $301.8 million to $309.5 million.
  • Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) fell 5.2 percent to $23.52 after reporting fourth quarter earnings that fell in-line with estimates. Sales also beat estimates by $300,000, coming in at $66.8 million. The company issued downbeat first quarter and 2018 sales guidance.

