32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KZIA) shares jumped 39.2 percent to $6.26.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) shares gained 15.2 percent to $7.95.
- China Cord Blood Corp (NYSE: CO) jumped 13.2 percent to $10.06
- Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) surged 10.4 percent to $47.96 after the company confirmed advanced discussions with Blackstone regarding potential partnership in Financial & Risk business.
- Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ: CALD) shares gained 9.9 percent to $35.95. SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP) announced plans to acquire Callidus Software for $36 per share.
- Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ: MOBL) climbed 9.9 percent to $4.45. MobileIron and Google Cloud announced plans to partner on joint commerce solution to deploy, secure, and manage cloud services.
- Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) gained 9.5 percent to $15.06. Extreme Networks will replace Time Inc. (NYSE: TIME) in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, February 1.
- Green Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: GNBC) rose 9.1 percent to $23.95. Green Bancorpwill replace Healthcare Services Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on Monday, February 5.
- Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) shares climbed 8.8 percent to $87.65 as the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Majesco (NYSE: MJCO) surged 7.4 percent to $5.76. Majesco is schedule to discuss Q3 earnings results on January 30, 2018 at 4:30 PM ET.
- Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) shares gained 6.7 percent to $147.54 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) rose 4.5 percent to $16.27. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will replace Bank Mutual Corp. in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, February 2, 2018.
Losers
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE: SMG) shares tumbled 16.1 percent to $89.99 after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: OSN) shares fell 15.1 percent to $5.19.
- Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares dropped 13.4 percent to $2.23 after falling 13.71 percent on Monday.
- Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 13 percent to $20.65. Solid Biosciences priced its 7.8 million share IPO at $16 per share on Friday.
- Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) declined 12 percent to $24.70. Parsley Energy expects Q4 CapEx of $410 million to $420 million and FY17 CapEx of $1.2 billion.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) dropped 11.2 percent to $119.29 . Polaris posted in-line Q4 earnings, but issued weak sales forecast for FY 2018.
- Sun Hydraulics Corporation (NASDAQ: SNHY) declined 10 percent to $62.26 after reporting preliminary FY17 sales of $341.5 million-$343.5 million. EPS is expected to come in at $1.54-$1.58. The company also announced a 4 million-share common stock offering.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 8.8 percent to $9.67.
- Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) dipped 8.5 percent to $49.78. Metlife said it expects to report net income in the $2 billion-$2.1 billion range. Adjusted earnings are to come in the $650 million-$700 million range. MetLife also postponed its Q4 earnings report to Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
- Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) shares declined 7.3 percent to $51.26 after the company expects decline in full-year motorcycle shipments.
- Amarin Corporation plc (ADR) (NASDAQ: AMRN) dropped 6.6 percent to $3.74. Amarin reported a proposed public offering of American Depositary Shares.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 6.1 percent to $87.76. Sidoti downgraded iRobot from Buy to Neutral.
- Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (ADR) (NYSE: ACH) shares dipped 5.7 percent to $17.49. Aluminum Corp Of China projects 2017 net profit to rise around 239 percent year-over-year.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) declined 5.7 percent to $62.51 after Renesas dismissed reports that it is in talks to buy Maxim.
- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares slipped 5.3 percent to $13.45 after reporting weak first-quarter guidance despite delivering a fourth-quarter sales beat. EPS fell in-line with analyst estimates at 19 cents. The company sees a first-quarter adjusted EPS loss between 12 and 19 cents, with sales in the $41 million-$47 million range.
- Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) slipped 5.3 percent to $45.78 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX) dropped 5.2 percent to $35.73 after rising 20.81 percent on Monday.
- GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ: GRUB) declined 4.8 percent to $71.80. Barclays downgraded GrubHub from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) fell 4.9 percent to $39.15. Vertical Group initiated coverage on United States Steel with a Sell rating.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) dropped 4.8 percent to $4.53. Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy from Market Perform to Underperform.
Posted-In: Mid-Day Gainers Mid-Day Losers Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.