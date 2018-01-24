25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- StarTek, Inc. (NYSE: SRT) rose 35.5 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) rose 30.5 percent to $5.65 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its INTERCEPT has met primary and safety endpoints in Phase 3 study.
- Sharing Economy International Inc (NASDAQ: SEII) rose 10.2 percent to $5.55 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to partner with Asiabots Ltd. to develop A.I. and machine learning smart delivery services.
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares rose 9.5 percent to $17.35 in pre-market trading. Energous disclosed that it has completed $40 million at-the-market equity offering.
- W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) shares rose 9 percent to $250.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and raised its FY18 earnings forecast.
- TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) rose 8.8 percent to $21.75 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly results. Tessco also disclosed that it has been selected by MasTec as a strategic partner in 5G related solutions.
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) rose 7.2 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading after falling 2.06 percent on Tuesday.
- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) shares rose 6.8 percent to $5.55 in the pre-market trading session after reporting a second quarter earnings and sales beat.
- TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) rose 5.3 percent to $106 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q1 results and issued a strong Q2 forecast.
- Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 5 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.35 percent on Tuesday.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 4.8 percent to $20.95 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.09 percent on Tuesday
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) rose 3.1 percent to $10.25 after gaining 7.57 percent on Tuesday.
Losers
- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) fell 47 percent to $112.00 in pre-market trading. Waters posted upbeat quarterly results on Tuesday.
- Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) fell 26.6 percent to $66.70 in pre-market trading market trading after the company reported that EMA’s CHMP communicated a negative trend vote after meeting to discuss MAA for Neratinib. Cowen & Co. downgraded Puma Biotechnology from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Sigma Designs Inc (NASDAQ: SIGM) shares fell 13.6 percent to $6.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported plan to sell Z-Wave unit for $240 million in cash.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) fell 9.2 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading. Teekay reported an offering of 10 million shares of common stock.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) fell 7.4 percent to $72.25 in pre-market trading. United Continental reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) shares fell 7.3 percent to $111.10 in pre-market trading. Texas Instruments posted in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. The company sees first quarter GAAP EPS of $1.14-$1.17.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) shares fell 7.2 percent to $14.10 in pre-market trading. Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported an offering of common stock.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) fell 6.1 percent to $20.95 after rising 1.20 percent on Tuesday.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares fell 5.7 percent to $16.65 in pre-market trading after climbing 3.82 percent on Tuesday.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares fell 5.4 percent to $11.72 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.14 percent on Tuesday.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) fell 5.4 percent to $2.84 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.33 percent on Tuesday.
- JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) fell 4.4 percent to $21.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.27 percent on Tuesday
- McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) shares fell 4.3 percent to $2.23 after rising 4.72 percent on Tuesday.
