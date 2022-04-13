Traders Moved These 18 Stocks On Wednesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s ‘Fast Money: Halftime Report’ delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Joe Terranova mentioned holding Chipotle at 11:07 a.m., shares ticked 0.25% higher.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Terranova said he sold AbbVie at 11:08 a.m., shares then moved 0.41% higher.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Terranova mentioned PaloAlto as a cybersecurity play at 12:09 p.m., shares proceeded to move 0.09% higher.

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) Rob Sechan mentioned buying Blackstone at 12:10 p.m., after which it rose by 0.37%

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Sechan mentioned having a position in UnitedHealth at 12:10 p.m., shares then moved 0.12% higher.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) Pete Najarian said he bought calls in Apple at 12:14 p.m., shares went up 0.37% on the mention.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) Najarian mentioned having calls in Chevron at 12:14 p.m., shares inched 0.07% higher.

APA Corp (US) (NASDAQ: APA) Najarian said he has calls in APA at 12:14 p.m., after which shares moved 0.44% higher.

Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in Merck at 11:32 a.m., shares proceeded to move 0.21% higher.

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) Najarian mentioned unusual options activity in Arkk at 11:32 a.m., shares rose 0.29% higher.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Najarian highlighted unusual options activity in SW Energy at 11:32 a.m., shares climbed 1.65% higher.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Jim Lebenthal said he bought Delta at 11:37 a.m., shares then moved 0.54% higher.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was mentioned as the analyst call of the day at 11:45 a.m., after which shares moved 0.19% higher.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Lebenthal said he owned Wynn at 12:53 p.m., shares rose 0.15% higher.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) was mentioned in final trades at 12:58 p.m., after which shares moved 0.02% lower.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) was mentioned in final trades, the price of shares then increased by 0.04%.

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) was mentioned in final trades, shares proceed to move 0.15% higher.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) was mentioned in final trades, after which shares were up by 0.46%.