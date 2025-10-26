Billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has sharply criticized a government official’s reported plan to fold NASA into the Department of Transportation, calling it a threat to the agency’s independence and U.S. space leadership.

Earnings

Texas Instruments Inc. (NYSE:TXN) reported third-quarter revenue of $4.74 billion, beating analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $1.48 per share, narrowly missing analyst estimates of $1.49 per share.

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) reported third-quarter revenue of $16.33 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.45 per share.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) reported a third-quarter loss of 18 cents per share, beating estimates for a loss of 21 cents per share.

SAP SE ADS (NYSE:SAP) reported quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.69. Quarterly revenue came in at $10.54 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $10.57 billion.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) reported operating revenues of $30.71 billion, representing a 1.6% increase compared to the same period last year, which fell short of the analyst consensus estimate of $30.87 billion.

Smartphones

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 17 series outsold the iPhone 16 lineup by 14% in the first 10 days of sales across China and the U.S.

An antitrust lawsuit was filed against Apple with China’s State Administration for Market Regulation on Monday. The suit claims that Apple has a monopoly on its iOS app in China by forcing users to purchase digital goods only through the in-app purchase system, restricting iOS app downloads, and charging up to 30% in commissions on in-app purchases.

Apple is drastically cutting iPhone Air production orders but boosting those for other flagship iPhone 17 models amid strong demand.

Technology

Nvidia Corp‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) exit from China has been framed as a policy-driven blow, but AI-focused investors may view it as a chance for the company to double down on high-margin opportunities.

Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) are strengthening America's artificial intelligence (AI) manufacturing base with a significant new milestone — the production of Nvidia's first Blackwell wafer on U.S. soil.

Meta Platforms Inc‘s (NASDAQ:META) regulatory battle with the European Union escalated on multiple fronts in 2025. The growing friction between Meta and the EU was on full display Friday, with regulators hitting the company with new allegations of violating digital content rules.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) pared some of its Thursday losses after announcing it is expanding its server lineup with the launch of its new MicroBlade multi-node solution, which incorporates Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) new EPYC 4005 series processors .

Broadline Retail

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Amazon Web Services confirmed a widespread operational disruption on Monday that caused increased error rates and latency across multiple cloud services in its US-East-1 (Northern Virginia) region — the company’s largest and most critical data hub.

Amazon introduced smart delivery glasses that combine artificial intelligence and computer vision to enhance delivery safety and efficiency.

New documents show that Amazon could have new plans to replace the necessity to hire human workers, thanks to its robotic progression.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) launched direct sales for its annual Singles' Day shopping festival on Monday, reporting a strong start that outpaced last year's figures.

Automotive

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is recalling thousands of vehicles in the United States due to a potential battery connection failure.

Tesla is about to rubber-stamp one of the most extravagant CEO pay packages in corporate history — a $1 trillion, 10-year deal for Elon Musk — even as its valuation stretches further from reality.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) has ended the production of the BrightDrop Fleet van in Canada’s Ontario province amid EV pullback.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) has paused production of the F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck amid aluminium shortages and a pivot towards Gasoline and hybrid-powered vehicles.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Alibaba launched two new dense visual-language models within the Qwen3-VL family and the internal development of a conversational AI initiative codenamed "Plan C."

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman warns that Silicon Valley’s software-centric focus is causing investors to overlook the next AI frontier in healthcare and biology.

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) and Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) announced Tuesday a partnership to expand autonomous and swarming capabilities for crewless aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Specialist AI cloud provider CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) is on a "frightening" growth trajectory, with revenue projected to scale to "mid-$20s billion" by 2028. This forecast suggests its revenue could multiply "nearly 5x" from its 2025 projection of $5.3 billion.