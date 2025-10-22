Elon Musk Says Trump's Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Is 'Trying To Kill' NASA

Billionaire and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has sharply criticized a government official's reported plan to fold NASA into the Department of Transportation, calling it a threat to the agency's independence and U.S. space leadership.

Musk Labels Official ‘Sean Dummy’ Amid NASA Merger Reports

On Tuesday, Musk took to X, sharing a post from space journalist Eric Berger and adding his own comment, "Sean Dummy is trying to kill NASA!"

Duffy's NASA Merger Plan Raises Concerns Over Autonomy

Berger's post cited a Wall Street Journal report stating that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is pushing for NASA to merge with the Department of Transportation.

Berger explained that Duffy has met with senators to discuss the proposal, describing it as "a win-win: he gets to take credit for NASA's success, but doesn't have to run the agency."

Musk's reaction reflects broader concerns in the space community about preserving NASA's autonomy.

The plan, if enacted, could reduce the agency's budgetary control and strategic independence, potentially impacting ongoing projects like the Artemis lunar program and partnerships with private space companies.

Read Next: Beyond Meat, Oklo And Plug Ride EPS-Free Rally: Investors Go Wild For Red Ink

Musk Criticizes NASA Official Duffy, Backs Isaacman for Leadership

On Monday, NASA official Duffy told CNBC that SpaceX is behind schedule on its mission to return Americans to the moon and suggested he may consider contracts with competitors like Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin.

Duffy said, "We're not going to rely on a single company…return to the moon, and establish a camp or base there."

According to a March report by The New York Times, Musk has had previous disagreements with Duffy over SpaceX's DOGE-related cuts to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Elon Musk responded on X on Tuesday, sharply criticizing Duffy's suitability to lead the U.S. space program, writing, "The person responsible for America's space program can't have a 2-digit IQ."

Musk also ran a poll questioning whether someone "whose biggest claim to fame is climbing trees" should run NASA.

He highlighted support for Jared Isaacman, resharing praise from Sawyer Merritt, who called Isaacman "literally the most qualified" candidate to lead NASA and said he would be "great for America."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Photo Agency on Shutterstock.com



