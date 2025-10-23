Amazon's New AI Glasses Guide Drivers Hands-Free

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced on Wednesday the introduction of smart delivery glasses that combine artificial intelligence and computer vision to enhance delivery safety and efficiency.

The technology gives delivery associates real-time navigation and task updates directly in their line of sight.

Amazon said it developed the wearable system with extensive feedback from delivery associates and Delivery Service Partner drivers who perform daily routes across neighborhoods.

The initiative expands the company's ongoing investment in driver safety and last-mile logistics through digital innovation.

Hands-free Navigation And Safety

The new delivery glasses eliminate the need for drivers to check their phones while navigating or scanning packages.

Instead, key information such as walking routes, package identification, and proof-of-delivery capture appears on a lightweight display.

The heads-up interface helps drivers stay aware of their surroundings, reducing distractions during busy deliveries.

The glasses integrate AI-powered sensors and computer vision that recognize packages and detect potential obstacles.

Once a driver parks, the display activates automatically, showing step-by-step navigation to each address using Amazon's geospatial mapping system.

The device can also guide users through complex settings, such as apartment complexes or gated communities.

Future Vision Of Delivery

Amazon plans to enhance the glasses with features such as real-time package verification, hazard alerts, and adaptive lighting.

Future updates may even detect animals or obstacles near delivery points, further minimizing risk.

The company says this innovation reflects its broader mission to make last-mile operations safer and more intuitive for every driver in its network.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon.com shares were up 0.42% at $218.87 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

