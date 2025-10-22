SAP Stock Slips On Mixed Q3 Results: EPS Beat, Revenues Miss

SAP SE ADS (NYSE:SAP) shares dipped after the company released its third-quarter earnings report following Wednesday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

SAP stock is moving. See the real-time price action here.

The Details: SAP reported quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.69.

Quarterly revenue came in at $10.54 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $10.57 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Latest Beyond Meat Short-Seller? Martin Shkreli, Of Course

SAP reported the following for Q3:

Current cloud backlog of USD $21.8 billion, up 23% and up 27% at constant currencies

Cloud revenue up 22% and up 27% at constant currencies

Cloud ERP Suite revenue up 26% and up 31% at constant currencies

Total revenue up 7% and up 11% at constant currencies

IFRS operating profit up 12%, non-IFRS operating profit up 14% and up 19% at constant currencies

SAP updates its 2025 cloud revenue, operating profit and free cash flow outlook



“SAP delivered a great Q3 with strong cloud revenue growth of 27%,” said CEO Christian Klein.

“We are gaining market share as our customers are adopting solutions across the entire Business Suite, including Business Data Cloud and AI at accelerated pace. For Q4 we are executing against a strong pipeline — which gives us confidence in our accelerating total revenue growth ambition for 2026,” Klein added.

SAP Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SAP stock was down 2.97% at $268.99 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock