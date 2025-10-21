EXCLUSIVE: Palladyne AI, Draganfly Team Up To Enhance UAV Swarming Capabilities

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) and Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) announced Tuesday a partnership to expand autonomous and swarming capabilities for crewless aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The collaboration will integrate Palladyne's Pilot AI software into Draganfly's drone systems to improve mission flexibility for defense, government, and commercial users.

The partnership combines Palladyne's intelligent autonomy tools with Draganfly's modular UAV design, enabling advanced aerial coordination and data-driven operations.

The Palladyne Pilot platform uses sensor fusion from multiple inputs to let drones detect, track and identify targets in real time while working together under a single operator.

The system reduces operator workload and enhances performance in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

Draganfly, which has served global defense and commercial customers for over two decades, said the integration will add autonomy once limited to larger, more costly systems.

Ben Wolff, CEO of Palladyne AI, said the collaboration will "deliver advanced aerial intelligence solutions that meet the operational needs of government, defense, and commercial users."

Cameron Chell, Draganfly's CEO, said, "By having Palladyne Pilot as an embedded option into our platforms, we continue to exapand our modular framework and increase our adaptable, mission-critical autonomy, and swarm capabilities that reduce operator workload and extend the effectiveness of our systems across complex use cases."

Earlier this year, Draganfly won a U.S. Army contract to develop and train FPV drone systems at international facilities, further expanding its defense portfolio.

The company continues to expand global operations through advanced autonomous technologies.

Price Action: At the last check on Tuesday, DPRO shares were trading 0.35% higher at $8.68, and PDYN was 1.5% higher at $8.99 premarket.

