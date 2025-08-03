August 3, 2025 9:46 AM 2 min read

Reddit, Wingstop, And Generac Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (July 28-August 1): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Reddit, Inc. RDDT stock gained 24.7% last week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
  2. Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC stock increased 23.35% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analysts increased their price forecast.
  3. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY shares increased 21.62% last week after after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its fiscal year 2025 sales guidance above estimates.  Also, multiple analysts increased their price forecast.
  4. AppFolio, Inc. APPF stock gained 20.43% last week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its fiscal year 2025 sales guidance above estimates.
  5. Wingstop Inc. WING shares soared 19.13% last week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
  6. Embraer S.A. ERJ stock added 19.66% last week after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform.
  7. FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI shares increased 16.23% last week after after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
  8. Teradyne, Inc. TER shares jumped 13.5% in the past week after the company registered better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales.
  9. nVent Electric plc NVT stock added 13% last week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance above estimates, and raised its fiscal year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance.
  10. Celestica, Inc. CLS stock soared 14.94% last week after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results, raised its FY25 guidance, and issued third-quarter guidance above estimates.
