Embraer (NYSE:ERJ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Embraer
The latest price target for Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) was reported by Citigroup on April 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting ERJ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.27% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) was provided by Citigroup, and Embraer maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Embraer, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Embraer was filed on April 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Embraer (ERJ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.50 to $13.00. The current price Embraer (ERJ) is trading at is $10.72, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
