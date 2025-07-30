July 30, 2025 10:22 AM 2 min read

Wingstop Unveils Bold Expansion Plans, Eyes Top Global Brand Status

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Wingstop Inc. WING shares soared over 27% on Wednesday after the fast-casual restaurant chain reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings and sales, while also boosting its full-year global unit growth forecast.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $1 beat analyst estimates of 86 cents, and quarterly sales of $174.33 million surpassed the Street’s $172.77 million view, driven by franchise development and a rise in digital sales, which now account for 72.2% of total system-wide sales.

Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other increased $8.7 million, of which $9.8 million was due to net new franchise development, partially offset by a decrease of $1.4 million due to a 1.9% decline in domestic same-store sales.

Also Read: Etsy Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Shares Move Higher

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA jumped to $59.21 million, higher than $51.78 million a year ago. In the second quarter, Wingstop reported a 13.9% increase in system-wide sales, reaching $1.3 billion compared to the same period in 2024.

Digital sales accounted for 72.2% of total system-wide sales, reflecting continued growth in the company’s digital ordering channels.

Average unit volume (AUV) for domestic restaurants rose to $2.1 million. However, domestic same-store sales declined by 1.9% year over year.

“Our momentum in development continued in the second quarter, opening 129 net new units, delivering 19.8% unit growth, which marked our fourth consecutive quarter of opening more than 100 net new units,” said Michael Skipworth, President and CEO. 

“We continue to open new restaurants at a record pace, demonstrating our brand partners’ commitment to growing the Wingstop brand, furthering us towards our vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand,” he added.

As of June 28, there were 2,818 Wingstop restaurants system-wide. This included 2,411 restaurants in the United States, of which 2,357 were franchised restaurants and 54 were company-owned, and 407 franchised restaurants were in international markets, including U.S. territories.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $227.94 million.

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Dividend

On July 29, the company approved an increase in the quarterly dividend payable to Wingstop stockholders from 27 cents to 30 cents per share of common stock, resulting in a total dividend of approximately $8.4 million. This dividend will be paid on September 5.

Outlook

Wingstop has updated its 2025 outlook, raising its global unit growth forecast to 17%-18% from the previous 16%-17% range and lowering its expected net interest expense to approximately $39 million, down from $40 million.

The company also reaffirmed its projection of about 1% growth in domestic same-store sales for the year.

Price Action: WING shares are trading higher by 27.4% to $367.67 at last check Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock

WING Logo
WINGWingstop Inc
$369.7127.4%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
24.91
Growth
44.01
Quality
N/A
Value
12.32
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved