Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The Federal Reserve held rates at 4.25-4.50%, resisting pressure from President Donald Trump — even as two Fed governors dissented in favor of immediate cuts. However, the July jobs report disappointed, with just 73,000 jobs added and downward revisions totaling 258,000 for May and June. Inflation continued climbing, with core PCE reaching 2.8% year‑over‑year.

Markets fell sharply: the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq each dropped between 1-2%, with the Dow losing 542 points. Yields declined and safe-haven assets like gold gained traction as investor sentiment weakened.

The sell-off has raised bets on a September rate cut, with futures pricing now reflecting over 75-85% likelihood. Political interference — including Trump's removal of the BLS chief and calls to replace Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell — is adding to uncertainty over Fed independence.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Celestica stock surges on Q2 earnings beat; company raises 2025 outlook on strengthening demand", by Erica Kollmann, reports that Celestica Inc. CLS stock jumped after posting stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings and revenue, and the company boosted its full-year 2025 outlook — citing robust customer demand across its electronics manufacturing services business.

"Carvana stock climbs to new highs after Q2 earnings — what's driving the action?", by Adam Eckert, reports that Carvana Co. CVNA surged after beating Q2 estimates with $4.84 billion in revenue (up 42% year-over-year) and EPS of $1.28, while retail units sold rose 41% to 143,280, and analysts like Needham raised their price targets to as high as $500 on optimism around continued tariff tailwinds and scalable growth.

"Applied Digital stock soars after Q4 results: How CoreWeave, Bitcoin are helping", by Chris Katje, reports that Applied Digital Corp. APLD jumped nearly 50% after beating Q4 estimates and unveiling a major expansion of its AI data center contract with CoreWeave Inc., including a lease option that ups capacity to 400 MW and boosts projected revenue to ~$11 billion over 15 years — a move bolstered by its Bitcoin-linked infrastructure strategy.

The Bears

"Novo Nordisk implodes after Wegovy warning — is the weight‑loss bubble bursting?", by Piero Cingari, reports that Novo Nordisk A/S NVO stock fell 26% on its worst trading day ever after the company slashed its 2025 growth and profit guidance — citing weaker‑than‑expected uptake for its weight‑loss drug Wegovy, continued competition from compounded semaglutide alternatives, and a leadership transition that has intensified investor concern.

"Nvidia, Broadcom, Marvell lead chip stock slide after Trump hits China, Taiwan with new tariffs", by Anusuya Lahiri, reports that NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL and other AI chipmakers fell sharply after President Donald Trump implemented steep new tariffs on China and Taiwan—raising sector-wide concerns despite ongoing AI infrastructure demand.

"Ferrari stock slides on Q2 earnings: The details", by Adam Eckert,reports that Ferrari N.V. RACE delivered Q2 revenue of $2.03 billion — above estimates — and earnings of $2.70 per share, yet shares fell sharply despite solid results and confirmed full‑year guidance. Although core earnings rose 6% thanks to strong pricing and reduced tariff pressures, investors focused on slowing shipments and pricing power, triggering Ferrari's steep decline — the stock's largest single‑day drop since its 2016 listing.

