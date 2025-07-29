Celestica Stock Is Moving Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

Celestica, Inc. CLS shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected second quarter financial results, raised its fiscal-year 2025 guidance, and issued third quarter guidance above estimates.

What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.39, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22. In addition, it reported sales of $2.89 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion and representing a 21% year-over-year increase.

Celestica repurchased $40 million worth of shares in the quarter and reported its highest-ever adjusted operating margin of 7.4%.

Q3 Outlook: The company sees adjusted earnings per share from $1.37 to $1.53, versus the consensus estimate of $1.28. It also sees sales from $2.87 billion to $3.12 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.

FY25 Outlook: Celestica expects adjusted earnings per share from $5.00 to $5.50, versus the consensus estimate of $5.02. It raised its sales guidance from $10.85 billion to $11.55 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion.

CLS Price Action: At the time of publication, Celestica shares are trading 18.9% higher at $206.45, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

