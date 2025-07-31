Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings Crush Estimates, Stock Hits 52-Week High On Upbeat Forecast

The biotechnology sector is witnessing a surge in investor optimism as companies like Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. ALNY continue to outperform market expectations. Amid a backdrop of growing demand for innovative treatments, Alnylam’s recent performance highlights the company’s strong position in the competitive landscape.

ALNY stock is testing its 52-week high. Check the latest price here.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock is surging on Thursday after the company reported upbeat second-quarter earnings and 2025 guidance.

The company reported a second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 32 cents, down from 56 cents a year ago. Analysts estimated a loss of 79 cents.

The company reported quarterly sales of $773.69 million, up 17% year over year, beating the consensus of $638.55 million.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals achieved global net product revenues for Amvuttra and Onpattro for the second quarter of $492 million and $53 million, respectively, representing $544 million in total TTR net product revenues and 77% total TTR growth compared to a year ago.

The company achieved approximately 1,400 ATTR-CM Patients on Amvuttra (vutrisiran) as of June 30, 2025.

Also Read: Moderna Beats Alnylam Appeal In COVID Vaccine Patent Case

The company achieved global net product revenues for Givlaari and Oxlumo for the second quarter of $81 million and $47 million, respectively, representing $128 million in total Rare net product revenue and 24% total Rare growth year over year.

“Our first full quarter of AMVUTTRA sales in ATTR-CM provided a significant inflection in our TTR franchise revenues, with total net product revenues growing 64% year-over-year. While still early in the launch, we are very encouraged by the initial pace of uptake…,” said Yvonne Greenstreet, chief executive officer of Alnylam.

Guidance: “Based on the strong progress during the first half of 2025 and our confidence in the overall business for the rest of the year, we are raising our total net product revenue guidance range by 27% at the midpoint, driven by an upward revision to our TTR franchise revenue guidance,” Greenstreet added.

Alnylam raised its fiscal 2025 sales guidance from $2.7 billion-$3 billion to $3.3 billion-$3.55 billion compared to the consensus of $2.89 billion.

Total TTR net product revenues (Amvuttra and Onpattro) of $2.175 billion-$2.275 billion, up from prior guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.725 billion.

Total rare net product revenues (Givlaari and Oxlumo) of $475 million-$525 million, up from prior guidance of $450 million – $525 million.

Needham maintains Alnylam Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and raises the price forecast from $377 to $478.

Price Action: ALNY stock was up 15.9% at $393.71 at the last check on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: jittawit21/Shutterstock