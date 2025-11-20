Tech stocks in red
November 20, 2025 12:43 PM 3 min read

Tech Stocks Fall Despite Nvidia's Beat, Walmart Jumps 6%: What's Moving Markets Thursday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) delivered another blockbuster quarter and raised its outlook, but even that wasn't enough to lift Wall Street on Thursday. Major indexes gave back substantial morning gains and flipped to the red by midday in New York, as a broader risk-off mood tightened its grip on the market.

The world's largest company posted $57 billion in quarterly revenue, topping the $54.8 billion consensus, while earnings of $1.30 per share beat expectations of $1.25.

Nvidia shares initially jumped 5% both after hours Wednesday and at Thursday's open — but the rally reversed quickly. By midday the stock was trading around $183.50, down 1.8% from Wednesday's close.

The Nasdaq 100 tumbled 1.2% to 24,350 points, while the S&P 500 edged 0.7% down to 6,600.

A hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report likely cooled any early enthusiasm for a tech rebound, as traders now think a December rate cut is less likely to occur.

Non-farm payrolls rose by 119,000 in September, more than double the 50,000 economists had forecast, further trimming hopes for a rate cut next month. Markets now assign a 64% probability that the Fed holds rates steady in December, according to CME FedWatch.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was the standout of the session within the S&P 500, surging 6% after beating earnings expectations and raising guidance, helping lift the Consumer Staples sector to the top of the leaderboard.

Other notable earnings movers included Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) and Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) down 6.4% and 9.6%, respectively.

Tech lagged again. Chipmaker stocks — tracked by the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) — dropped another 2%, deepening their month-to-date slide to 12%.

Bearish sentiment also intensified in crypto markets:

  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down over 5% to $86,800, extending its drop from last month's record highs to over 30%.
  • Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) tumbled 7%
  • Shares of Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) sunk by 5.8% and 6.4% respectively.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

IndexPrice%
Dow Jones45,907.21-0.5%
Russell 20002,335.04-0.5%
S&P 5006,596.19-0.7%
Nasdaq 10024,353.71-1.2%
Updated by 12:20 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) fell 0.6% to $605.08.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) inched 0.3% lower to $459.90.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) fell 1.1% to $593.20.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) dropped 0.4% to $232.38.
  • The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP) outperformed, up 0.6%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) lagged, down 1.4%.

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Gainers On Thursday

Stock Name% Change
Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:EXAS)+17.34%
Walmart Inc. +5.69%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)+5.43%
Solventum Corp. (NYSE:SOLV)+4.65%
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)+4.05%

Russell 1000’s Top 5 Laggards On Thursday

Stock Name % Change
Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)-25.12%
SanDisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK)-14.93%
Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)-8.93%
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)-8.37%
Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)-7.89%

Now Read:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC)
$38.47-2.78%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$86697.92-5.22%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$2819.50-6.72%
AXTA Logo
AXTAAxalta Coating Systems Ltd
$28.893.90%
BBWI Logo
BBWIBath & Body Works Inc
$15.78-25.0%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$239.30-6.99%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$459.55-0.48%
EXAS Logo
EXASExact Sciences Corp
$101.0917.3%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$108.76-7.96%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$232.11-0.56%
J Logo
JJacobs Solutions Inc
$132.20-8.86%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy Inc
$174.69-6.34%
MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$207.46-8.17%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$183.63-1.55%
PANW Logo
PANWPalo Alto Networks Inc
$187.50-6.20%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$593.33-1.09%
REGN Logo
REGNRegeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
$738.905.14%
SNDK Logo
SNDKSanDisk Corp
$209.87-14.7%
SOLV Logo
SOLVSolventum Corp
$80.454.06%
SOXX Logo
SOXXiShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund
$274.87-2.39%
VOO Logo
VOOETF
$605.52-0.60%
WMT Logo
WMTWalmart Inc
$106.425.77%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$85.24-0.58%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$276.51-1.59%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$77.010.65%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$151.69-0.42%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved