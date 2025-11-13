Businessman.StockMarket.Market.Down
November 13, 2025 12:37 PM 3 min read

Wall Street Falls On US Government Reopening Day, Bitcoin Slides To $100,000: What's Moving Markets Thursday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Risk sentiment deteriorated sharply on Thursday despite federal agencies reopening after the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, as investors aggressively repriced Fed rate-cut expectations following a wave of hawkish remarks from central bank officials.

• DIS is among today’s weakest performers. See the market dynamics here.

Several Fed members struck a cautious tone on inflation. Boston Fed President Susan Collins, a voting member of the FOMC, said there remains a "high bar" for additional policy easing, while Minneapolis Fed's Neel Kashkari argued inflation "is still too high at 3%."

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly added that policymakers "still have work to do" to bring inflation back to the 2% target.

The comments prompted a sharp pullback in rate-cut bets. Market-implied odds of a 25-basis-point rate cut in December fell below 50%, effectively turning the decision into a coin toss — a degree of uncertainty weighing on markets.

Traders also adopted a cautious stance ahead of a busy week of economic releases that could shape expectations for December's policy meeting. Yet, some key reports may remain delayed or incomplete.

White House Press Secretary Katherine Levitt said the October CPI and jobs data are unlikely to be released soon due to the shutdown's impact on data collection, while National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett warned that "certain October figures may simply never show up." Stocks sold off broadly.

The S&P 500 slid 1.2%, while losses deepened in tech-heavy indices, with the Nasdaq 100 down 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which hit record highs on Wednesday, fell 0.7%.

Interest-rate sensitive small caps underperformed, with the Russell 2000 down 1.8%.

Among earnings movers, Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) tumbled 9% – the worst single-day drop since November 2022 – as overall revenue missed Street’s expectations. Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) jumped 4.5% after beating analyst expectations and issuing positive guidance.

In commodities, crude oil rebounded 0.9% after tumbling 4.2% on Wednesday and gold edged 0.2% higher.

In the crypto markets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) extended losses to near $100,000, dragging shares of Bitcoin-linked Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) down for the fourth straight session to their lowest level in over a year.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice% Chg
Dow Jones47,875.12-0.8%
S&P 5006,778.26-1.1%
Nasdaq 10025,136.03-1.5%
Russell 20002,409.02-1.7%
Updated by 12:00 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) fell 1.2% to $620.75.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) sunk 0.9% to $478.28.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) tumbled 1.7% to $611.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) dropped 1.8% to $239.24.
  • The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLV) outperformed, up 1%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) lagged, down 2%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers On Thursday

Company Name % Chg
Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB)+6.07%
APA Corp. (NASDAQ:APA)+4.85%
Cisco Systems Inc. +4.69%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)+3.97%
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)+3.84%

S&P 500’s Top 5 Losers On Thursday

Company Name% Chg
Walt Disney Co. -9.14%
Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)-7.21%
Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW)-6.34%
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)-6.32%
Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE:IRM)-5.83%

Stocks reporting earnings after the close include Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), and Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Loading...
Loading...

Read Now:

Photo: Shutterstock

DIS Logo
DISThe Walt Disney Co
$106.31-8.86%
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$100014.70-1.59%
ALB Logo
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$116.565.66%
AMAT Logo
AMATApplied Materials Inc
$224.11-2.87%
APA Logo
APAAPA Corp
$24.904.23%
CPRT Logo
CPRTCopart Inc
$41.670.94%
CSCO Logo
CSCOCisco Systems Inc
$77.274.48%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$478.38-0.91%
GLW Logo
GLWCorning Inc
$83.45-6.25%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$123.67-7.00%
IRM Logo
IRMIron Mountain Inc
$93.04-5.15%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$239.15-1.84%
LYB Logo
LYBLyondellBasell Industries NV
$44.993.88%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy Inc
$218.40-2.76%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$611.47-1.55%
REGN Logo
REGNRegeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
$711.334.34%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$403.15-6.37%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$621.27-1.11%
WWD Logo
WWDWoodward Inc
$265.26-3.20%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$88.11-0.05%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$288.30-1.91%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$154.341.00%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Beat the Market With Our Free Pre-Market Newsletter
Enter your email to get Benzinga's ultimate morning update: The PreMarket Activity Newsletter
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved