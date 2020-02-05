5 Numbers That Sum Up Trading Activity On OTC Markets In 2019

More than 10,000 securities trade on OTC Markets. Broken up into three tiers—OTCQX, OTCQB, and Pink—the OTC Markets connect U.S. investors with issuers from 38 countries and dozens of emerging industries.

Below are five stats that sum up trading activity on OTC Markets’ top two tiers, OTCQX and OTCQB, in 2019:

10,755

The number of securities on OTC Markets as of December 31, 2019, up from 10,465 at the end of 2018 and more than the NYSE and Nasdaq combined. That figure includes 489 securities on the OTCQX Best Market, the top tier of OTC Markets typically for more established companies, and 959 on OTCQB Venture Market, the middle tier typically for emerging companies.

332

The number of securities added to the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets in 2019, slightly lower from the 369 that were added in 2018. Notable new names include the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE), an open-ended trust that holds Ethereum, and G5 Entertainment AB (OTCQX: GENTF), a Swedish developer and publisher of mobile games.

The number includes securities that upgraded to different markets during the year. For example, Hugo Boss AG (OTCQX: BOSSY), which upgraded to the OTCQX Market from the Pink market in November, and KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB), which upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market in May.

$82.745 billion

The total combined 2019 dollar volume of all the securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets. June was the month with the highest dollar volume on OTCQX, while September was the top month on OTCQB.

12

The number of countries represented among the 50 most actively traded (by dollar volume) securities on OTCQX. Twenty-three of the most-traded companies on OTC Markets in 2019 hail from North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), 24 from Europe (France, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom), one from South America (Brazil), and two from Australia.

14

The number of securities that experienced more than $1 billion in dollar trading volume in 2019. Of those 14, four trade on OTCQB and 10 trade on OTCQX.

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche was the only security to top the $10 billion volume threshold (approximately $10.95 billion worth of Roche shares traded), while the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust finished second with roughly $9.6 billion worth of shares traded.

Below are the top 20 most traded securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets in 2019 and their corresponding dollar volume.

Company Name Market Country 2019 Dollar Volume Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHBBY) OTCQX Switzerland $10,953,932,470 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) OTCQX USA $9,619,684,425 Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) OTCQX France $2,423,997,538 Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMMBBY) OTCQX United Kingdom $2,219,629,098 Charlotte's Web Hldgs Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) OTCQX USA $1,835,142,907 BNP Paribas (OTCQX: BNPQY) OTCQX France $1,708,943,692 Adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY) OTCQX Germany $1,481,660,075 BASF SE (OTCQX: BASFY) OTCQX Germany $1,306,660,533 Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX: IFNNY) OTCQX Germany $1,298,380,864 Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) OTCQX USA $1,088,115,648 Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) OTCQB USA $4,891,283,402 Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS) OTCQB USA $4,300,546,502 Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ) OTCQB USA $3,550,202,161 Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) OTCQB USA $2,018,521,234 AXA (OTCQX: AXAHY) OTCQX France $935,140,570 Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX: DTEGY) OTCQX Germany $844,535,954 CV Sciences (OTCQB: CVSI) OTCQB USA $834,122,759 Repsol S.A. (OTCQX: REPYY) OTCQX Spain $734,024,351 Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ACRGF) OTCQX USA $726,638,358 Anglo American plc (OTCQX: NGLOY) OTCQX United Kingdom $722,961,772

Image Source: Pixabay