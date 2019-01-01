QQQ
Range
18.59 - 19
Vol / Avg.
120.3K/226.6K
Div / Yield
0.71/3.79%
52 Wk
17.46 - 22.23
Mkt Cap
92.7B
Payout Ratio
53.49
Open
18.97
P/E
14.63
EPS
0.19
Shares
5B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Deutsche Telekom is Germany's incumbent telephone company and offers integrated telecommunication services, fixed and mobile, in several countries. Its U.S. business, T-Mobile, is among the largest wireless phone companies in the country, having recently acquired the fourth mobile provider, Sprint. Apart from Germany and the U.S., the company operates in other European countries like Greece, the Netherlands or Poland among others. The firm's strategy has been to increase its scale (Sprint acquisition), improve operations through digitalization and invest in its networks.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Deutsche Telekom Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX: DTEGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deutsche Telekom.

Q

What is the target price for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX: DTEGY) was reported by Bernstein on September 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DTEGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)?

A

The stock price for Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX: DTEGY) is $18.6 last updated Today at 7:54:00 PM.

Q

Does Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 22, 2012.

Q

When is Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) reporting earnings?

A

Deutsche Telekom’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deutsche Telekom.

Q

What sector and industry does Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) operate in?

A

Deutsche Telekom is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.