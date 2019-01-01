Deutsche Telekom is Germany's incumbent telephone company and offers integrated telecommunication services, fixed and mobile, in several countries. Its U.S. business, T-Mobile, is among the largest wireless phone companies in the country, having recently acquired the fourth mobile provider, Sprint. Apart from Germany and the U.S., the company operates in other European countries like Greece, the Netherlands or Poland among others. The firm's strategy has been to increase its scale (Sprint acquisition), improve operations through digitalization and invest in its networks.