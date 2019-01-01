QQQ
Range
27 - 27
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.77/2.56%
52 Wk
30 - 68.09
Mkt Cap
233.7M
Payout Ratio
27.94
Open
27
P/E
12.69
EPS
5.82
Shares
8.7M
Outstanding
G5 Entertainment AB is a developer and publisher of casual free-to-play games for tablets and smartphones. Its games are available on Apple's iPads and iPhones, Android-powered tablets, and phones. The company offers games such as Secret Society, Virtual City, Supermarket Mania, Special Enquiry Detail and others. Geographically the group operates through Sweden.

G5 Entertainment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy G5 Entertainment (GENTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of G5 Entertainment (OTCQX: GENTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are G5 Entertainment's (GENTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for G5 Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for G5 Entertainment (GENTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for G5 Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for G5 Entertainment (GENTF)?

A

The stock price for G5 Entertainment (OTCQX: GENTF) is $27 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:03:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does G5 Entertainment (GENTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for G5 Entertainment.

Q

When is G5 Entertainment (OTCQX:GENTF) reporting earnings?

A

G5 Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is G5 Entertainment (GENTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for G5 Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does G5 Entertainment (GENTF) operate in?

A

G5 Entertainment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.