QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/173.6K
Div / Yield
1.88/7.83%
52 Wk
18.61 - 25.16
Mkt Cap
22.8B
Payout Ratio
46
Open
-
P/E
5.9
EPS
0
Shares
950.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 2:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 12:39PM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
Imperial Brands is the world's fourth-largest international tobacco company (excluding China National Tobacco) with total fiscal 2020 volume of 239 billion cigarettes sold in more than 160 countries. The firm holds a leading global position in the fine-cut tobacco and hand-rolling paper categories. Recent acquisitions in the United States make Imperial the third-largest manufacturer in that market. Through its acquisition of Altadis, the firm has a logistics platform in Western Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Imperial Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imperial Brands (IMBBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imperial Brands (OTCQX: IMBBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imperial Brands's (IMBBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imperial Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Imperial Brands (IMBBY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Imperial Brands (OTCQX: IMBBY) was reported by RBC Capital on June 17, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IMBBY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Imperial Brands (IMBBY)?

A

The stock price for Imperial Brands (OTCQX: IMBBY) is $23.965 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imperial Brands (IMBBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imperial Brands.

Q

When is Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) reporting earnings?

A

Imperial Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imperial Brands (IMBBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imperial Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Imperial Brands (IMBBY) operate in?

A

Imperial Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.