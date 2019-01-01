Imperial Brands is the world's fourth-largest international tobacco company (excluding China National Tobacco) with total fiscal 2020 volume of 239 billion cigarettes sold in more than 160 countries. The firm holds a leading global position in the fine-cut tobacco and hand-rolling paper categories. Recent acquisitions in the United States make Imperial the third-largest manufacturer in that market. Through its acquisition of Altadis, the firm has a logistics platform in Western Europe.