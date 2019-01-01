Hugo Boss is a German-based menswear apparel brand operating in the premium segment through its two brands, Boss and Hugo. The brand was founded in 1924 and initially focused on uniforms. After the World War II and the death of the founder, the company shifted focus to men's suiting. Hugo Boss' sales are mainly menswear (90%). The company is globally present in 7,600 points of sale, with 62% of revenue generated in the European market, 20% in the Americas, 15% in Asia Pacific, and 3% from licenses. It generates over 60% of sales through its own retail with over 1,000 stores globally.