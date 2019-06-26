Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2019 8:08am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE) rose 37.6% to $4.39 in pre-market trading after Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) announced plans to acquire Aerohive for $4.45 per share in cash.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares rose 28.1% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced its 'Phun' utility tokens are now available in international markets.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 19.1% to $1.25 in pre-market trading on continued strength after a bullish blog post was published on Seeking Alpha on Tuesday.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 15% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after falling 5.83% on Tuesday.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 12.1% to $3.70 in pre-market trading in sympathy with a 10% rise in the price of Bitcoin this morning. Strength in the crypto space may also be linked to the recent announcement of Facebook's Libra.
  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 11.6% to $2.98 in pre-market trading in sympathy with a 10% rise in the price of Bitcoin this morning.
  • CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) rose 10% to $8.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 9.1% to $6.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 7.9% to $35.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
  • MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) rose 7% to $2.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 6.9% to $11.50 in pre-market trading.
  • AIT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AITB) rose 6.7% to $5.55 in pre-market trading.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 6.2% to $8.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and sales results.
  • Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) rose 5.3% to $22.53 in pre-market trading.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) rose 5% to $96.58 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) rose 4.5% to $3.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 4.3% to $42.86 in pre-market trading.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) rose 2% to $159.00 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) fell 11.4% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common stock.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 8.7% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after dropping 29.57% on Tuesday.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares fell 8.6% to $56.01 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.
  • ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) fell 6.3% to $4.29 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.66% on Tuesday.
  • The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) fell 4.9% to $7.36 in pre-market trading after declining 4.59% on Tuesday.
  • Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) fell 4.5% to $35.00 in pre-market trading. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rollins from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $36.5 to $25.
  • Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) shares fell 4.5% to $2.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) fell 4.3% to $5.31 in pre-market trading.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) fell 4.1% to $3.83 in pre-market trading.
  • General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) fell 3.5% to $51.80 in pre-market trading. General Mills posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency News Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AHT + ACST)

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019
46 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Extreme Networks To Acquire Aerohive Networks For $272M