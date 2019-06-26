28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE) rose 37.6% to $4.39 in pre-market trading after Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) announced plans to acquire Aerohive for $4.45 per share in cash.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares rose 28.1% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced its 'Phun' utility tokens are now available in international markets.
- Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 19.1% to $1.25 in pre-market trading on continued strength after a bullish blog post was published on Seeking Alpha on Tuesday.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 15% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after falling 5.83% on Tuesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares rose 12.1% to $3.70 in pre-market trading in sympathy with a 10% rise in the price of Bitcoin this morning. Strength in the crypto space may also be linked to the recent announcement of Facebook's Libra.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 11.6% to $2.98 in pre-market trading in sympathy with a 10% rise in the price of Bitcoin this morning.
- CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) rose 10% to $8.48 in pre-market trading.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 9.1% to $6.50 in pre-market trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 7.9% to $35.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) rose 7% to $2.45 in pre-market trading.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 6.9% to $11.50 in pre-market trading.
- AIT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AITB) rose 6.7% to $5.55 in pre-market trading.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 6.2% to $8.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and sales results.
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) rose 5.3% to $22.53 in pre-market trading.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) rose 5% to $96.58 in pre-market trading after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) rose 4.5% to $3.01 in pre-market trading.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) rose 4.3% to $42.86 in pre-market trading.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) rose 2% to $159.00 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) fell 11.4% to $0.78 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common stock.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 8.7% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after dropping 29.57% on Tuesday.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares fell 8.6% to $56.01 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) fell 6.3% to $4.29 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.66% on Tuesday.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) fell 4.9% to $7.36 in pre-market trading after declining 4.59% on Tuesday.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) fell 4.5% to $35.00 in pre-market trading. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rollins from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $36.5 to $25.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) shares fell 4.5% to $2.36 in pre-market trading.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) fell 4.3% to $5.31 in pre-market trading.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) fell 4.1% to $3.83 in pre-market trading.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) fell 3.5% to $51.80 in pre-market trading. General Mills posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
