Marijuana Stock Movers For September 19, 2022

GAINERS:
- Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed up 16.92% at $0.08
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.39% at $19.70
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 3.17% at $2.38
LOSERS:
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 15.09% at $0.45
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 6.26% at $0.42
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 5.66% at $0.50
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 5.54% at $3.16
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 5.39% at $2.28
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 4.14% at $0.05
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 4.09% at $10.79
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 4.07% at $1.18
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 3.56% at $0.43
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 3.54% at $0.05
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 3.53% at $9.84
- Rivernorth Opps Fund RIV shares closed down 3.24% at $13.15
