Cannabis Stock Movers For July 1, 2022

GAINERS:
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed up 13.04% at $0.07
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 8.83% at $0.90
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed up 8.32% at $0.06
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 5.57% at $3.79
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 5.04% at $0.20
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 4.55% at $5.06
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 4.27% at $0.06
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 4.22% at $0.47
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed up 4.20% at $2.60
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed up 3.95% at $2.37
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed up 3.93% at $116.65
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 3.83% at $2.71
LOSERS:
- Encompass Health EHC shares closed down 16.82% at $46.62
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 13.75% at $0.69
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed down 11.21% at $1.03
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed down 6.10% at $0.46
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 5.59% at $8.62
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed down 5.53% at $3.93
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 4.00% at $0.53
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
