Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 27, 2022

GAINERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 46.08% at $0.02
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed up 13.17% at $0.91
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 8.78% at $2.85
- ReneSola SOL shares closed up 7.69% at $5.18
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 6.19% at $1.80
- Meridian Bioscience VIVO shares closed up 5.63% at $31.69
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 3.98% at $22.98
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.52% at $8.82
- Marrone Bio Innovations MBII shares closed up 3.38% at $1.01
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 3.09% at $9.68
LOSERS:
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 12.00% at $0.06
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 9.52% at $0.16
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 9.33% at $0.07
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 4.78% at $3.98
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 4.29% at $0.06
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 3.96% at $0.54
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.64% at $2.91
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 3.34% at $0.23
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
