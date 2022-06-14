Bearish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For June 14, 2022

GAINERS:
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.65% at $1.31
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed up 5.58% at $0.20
- Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares closed up 4.89% at $22.94
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 3.99% at $0.47
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 3.03% at $1.70
LOSERS:
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 15.73% at $0.06
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 9.29% at $0.34
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 8.41% at $3.05
- HEXO HEXO shares closed down 7.79% at $0.22
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 6.77% at $9.40
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 5.79% at $5.26
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 5.14% at $3.09
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 4.51% at $5.08
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.77% at $0.51
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 3.22% at $0.63
