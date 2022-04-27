Cannabis Stock Movers For April 27, 2022

GAINERS:
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed up 10.00% at $1.10
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 6.91% at $2.63
- Sundial Growers SNDL shares closed up 5.35% at $0.53
- Rhinomed RHNMF shares closed up 3.03% at $0.17
LOSERS:
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 9.78% at $0.25
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 8.47% at $0.26
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 7.54% at $14.46
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 6.67% at $4.85
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 5.69% at $15.08
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 5.64% at $1.84
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 5.42% at $0.86
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 5.42% at $5.06
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 4.85% at $7.06
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 4.78% at $5.98
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 4.03% at $0.65
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 3.90% at $10.10
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 3.88% at $0.82
- MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 3.60% at $0.11
- World Acceptance WRLD shares closed down 3.44% at $183.53
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
