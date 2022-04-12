Marijuana Stock Movers For April 12, 2022

GAINERS:
- Nine Energy Service NINE shares closed up 11.76% at $3.04
- OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 10.74% at $1.65
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 8.34% at $0.69
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares closed up 4.42% at $4.96
LOSERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed down 13.46% at $0.02
- Empower Clinics EPWCF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.14
- Item 9 Labs INLB shares closed down 9.84% at $1.10
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 7.07% at $8.55
- Origin Agritech SEED shares closed down 6.53% at $8.01
- Cann Gr CNGGF shares closed down 6.25% at $0.28
- Green Organic Dutchman TGODF shares closed down 6.19% at $0.09
- TerrAscend TRSSF shares closed down 4.15% at $5.54
- Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed down 4.04% at $16.40
- Leviathan Natural Prods LVCNF shares closed down 3.79% at $0.65
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 3.59% at $0.51
- RIV Capital CNPOF shares closed down 3.51% at $1.10
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 3.24% at $0.27
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.08% at $5.51
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 3.02% at $0.98
