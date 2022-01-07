Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 7, 2022
GAINERS:
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 10.07% at $0.45
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 7.41% at $0.03
- Alcanna (OTC:LQSIF) shares closed up 7.11% at $6.18
- Heritage Cannabis Holding (OTC:HERTF) shares closed up 6.61% at $0.05
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 5.85% at $0.09
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed up 5.77% at $5.87
- Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed up 5.54% at $0.30
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 5.37% at $0.28
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed up 5.11% at $0.54
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed up 4.12% at $6.32
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed up 3.46% at $8.10
LOSERS:
- SOL Global Investments (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed down -6.10% at $2.05
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down -5.95% at $0.55
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down -4.90% at $0.58
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down -4.06% at $9.70
- Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed down -4.06% at $0.18
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down -3.91% at $1.23
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) shares closed down -3.09% at $64.40
