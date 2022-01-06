QQQ
-0.27
384.56
-0.07%
BTC/USD
-313.84
43137.29
-0.72%
DIA
-1.76
365.85
-0.48%
SPY
-0.52
468.90
-0.11%
TLT
+ 0.37
142.55
+ 0.26%
GLD
-2.03
171.09
-1.2%

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 6, 2022

byBenzinga Insights
January 6, 2022 4:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 6, 2022

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets Movers

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 5, 2022

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 5, 2022

GAINERS: Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 8.04% at $0.21 read more
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 4, 2022

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 4, 2022

GAINERS: Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 16.02% at $0.19 read more
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 3, 2022

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From January 3, 2022

GAINERS: BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed up 22.22% at $0.44 read more
Top Cannabis Movers For October 5, 2021

Top Cannabis Movers For October 5, 2021

GAINERS: Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC:TBPMF) shares closed up 21.96% at $0.22 with an estimated market cap of $88.1M. read more