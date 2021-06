Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference - June 3 Agenda

The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America returns for an all-day virtual event on June 3-4.

Benzinga’s virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live and On-Demand presentations from top CEOs, investors and leaders in the cannabis space. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.

The Virtual Conference will be divided into two tracks, The Green Track, And the Blue Track.

The Green Track

9:00 AM Opening Remarks : Patrick Lane , SVP Corporate Partnerships at Benzinga

9:10 AM A Blueprint for Success : Five Lessons for Building a Billion Dollar Cannabis Company by Darren Lampert , CEO & Co-Founder GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:CRWG)

9:30 AM Matt Hawkins , Chairman at Harborside (CSE:HBOR)

9:50 AM Andrew Bowden, CEO at Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) & Mike Weinberger Chief Franchise Officer at Item 9 Labs

10:10 AM Education : Transform Your Trading With The Power of Technical Analysis by JC Parets , President & Founder of All Star Charts

10:50 AM Dan Ahrens, Portfolio Manager at AdvisorShares: Pure Cannabis ETF & Pure US Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:YOLO) (NASDAQ:MSOS)

11:10 AM Fireside Chat : Deanie Elsner CEO at Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. OTC: CWBHF) Moderator : JJ McKay, Founder & Publisher at The Fresh Toast

11:35 AM Raymond Nobu Chang, President, CEO, & Board Member at Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)

11:55 AM Gary Santo, President at TILT Holdings Inc. (OTC:TLLTF)

12:15 PM Fireside Chat : What is Next for CBD at Canopy Growth? by Tara Rozalowsky VP – Beverages & Edibles at Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) Moderator : Natan Ponieman, Benzinga

12:35 PM The Cannabis Industry's Path to Success: Key Ancillary Businesses. Raymond Nobu Chang , President, CEO, & Board Member at Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY), Nick Tennant CTO & Co-Founder at Precision Extraction Solutions, Bradley Nattrass , MBA CEO & Co-Founder at urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO), David Cohen CEO at Fluence by OSRAM Moderator : Jeremy Berke Senior Reporter at Business Insider

1:15 PM Bradley Nattrass , CEO & Co-Founder of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)

1:35 PM Kyle Detwiler CEO at Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR)

1:55 PM Aaron Selverston CEO & Co-Founder at Radiant Moderator : Michael Tew Sr. Underwriter, Canna Business Resources

2:15 PM Education : Cannabis Tech: Utilizing AI + ML to Get Higher Returns by Josh Kincai d Capital Markets Analyst at C3 Fund

2:55 PM Fireside Chat: Leveraging Sale-Leaseback Transactions For Overall Profitability and Sustainability of Cannabis Businesses by Ankur Rungta Co-Founder & CEO at C3 Industries Inc. Moderator: David Feldman Partner at Hiller P.C. and Skip Intro Advisors, LLC

3:15 PM Leveraging Tech & Services to Scale the Cannabis Retail Footprint by Madison Fiore Head of Growth Hawke Media, Chris Ostrowski CTO at Dutchie, Jon Lowen Co-Founder at Surfside, JJ McKay Founder & Publisher at The Fresh Toast

3:55 PM Kellen OKeefe President & CEO at Flower One (CSE:FONE) (OTCQX:FLOOF) Richard Groberg, Interim CFO at Flower One

4:15 PM Riaz Bandali President & CEO at Emerald Health Therapeutics

4:35 PM Bryan Passman Co-Founder & Head Hunter at Hunter + Esquire Moderator : Brent Slava Head of Newsdesk at Benzinga

4:55 PM

5:15 PM Closing Remarks : Patrick Lane, Benzinga

The Blue Track