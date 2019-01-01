QQQ
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 4:23PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Pineapple Express Inc through its subsidiary provides expert consulting, product licensing, and capital to help distinguish and grow new and existing businesses within the cannabis industry. Primarily the group is involved in purchase and lease of real estate property, offering consulting services and technology to develop and enhance canna-businesses. It derives most of the revenue from of rent and tent reimbursements source.


Pineapple Express Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pineapple Express (PNPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pineapple Express (OTCPK: PNPL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pineapple Express's (PNPL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pineapple Express.

Q

What is the target price for Pineapple Express (PNPL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pineapple Express

Q

Current Stock Price for Pineapple Express (PNPL)?

A

The stock price for Pineapple Express (OTCPK: PNPL) is $0.0101 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:15:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pineapple Express (PNPL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pineapple Express.

Q

When is Pineapple Express (OTCPK:PNPL) reporting earnings?

A

Pineapple Express does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pineapple Express (PNPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pineapple Express.

Q

What sector and industry does Pineapple Express (PNPL) operate in?

A

Pineapple Express is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.