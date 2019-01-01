Lowell Farms Inc is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. The company grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and prides itself on using sustainable materials - from seed to sale - to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning original and licensed brands, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Extracts, for licensed retailers statewide.