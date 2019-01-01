QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/202.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 2.15
Mkt Cap
37.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.97
EPS
-0.1
Shares
110.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 2:52PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 2:16PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 2:14PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Apr 16, 2021, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Apr 15, 2021, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 9:25AM
Lowell Farms Inc is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution. The company grows artisan craft cannabis with a deep love and respect for the plant, and prides itself on using sustainable materials - from seed to sale - to produce an extensive portfolio of award-winning original and licensed brands, including Lowell Herb Co, Cypress Cannabis, MOON, and Kaizen Extracts, for licensed retailers statewide.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lowell Farms Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lowell Farms (LOWLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lowell Farms (OTCQX: LOWLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lowell Farms's (LOWLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lowell Farms.

Q

What is the target price for Lowell Farms (LOWLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lowell Farms

Q

Current Stock Price for Lowell Farms (LOWLF)?

A

The stock price for Lowell Farms (OTCQX: LOWLF) is $0.335 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lowell Farms (LOWLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lowell Farms.

Q

When is Lowell Farms (OTCQX:LOWLF) reporting earnings?

A

Lowell Farms does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lowell Farms (LOWLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lowell Farms.

Q

What sector and industry does Lowell Farms (LOWLF) operate in?

A

Lowell Farms is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.