Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 25, 2021
GAINERS:
- Elixinol Wellness (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed up 15.97% at $0.12
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 10.51% at $0.30
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed up 7.5% at $0.43
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed up 7.16% at $0.13
- Zenabis Global (OTC:ZBISF) shares closed up 6.94% at $0.10
- Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed up 6.6% at $0.32
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 6.57% at $1.12
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 6.48% at $24.15
- HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) shares closed up 6.2% at $6.17
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 6.04% at $8.07
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 5.98% at $0.31
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed up 5.77% at $4.95
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 5.75% at $38.99
- Body and Mind (OTC:BMMJ) shares closed up 5.63% at $0.38
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 5.55% at $0.76
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 5.33% at $1.78
LOSERS:
- Inner Spirit Holdings (OTC:INSHF) shares closed down 15.88% at $0.29
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed down 11.67% at $0.05
- The Flowr (OTC:FLWPF) shares closed down 8.91% at $0.18
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 8.61% at $0.33
- CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (OTC:CURR) shares closed down 8.57% at $0.64
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 5.04% at $3.20
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) shares closed down 4.65% at $8.00
- cbdMd. Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed down 3.87% at $2.98
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 3.54% at $10.62
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 3.37% at $0.29
