Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 27, 2021
GAINERS:
- Invictus MD Strategies (OTC:IVITF) shares closed up 14% at $0.04
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC:FLOOF) shares closed up 11.34% at $0.22
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC:MMNFF) shares closed up 10.51% at $0.35
- The Flowr (OTC:FLWPF) shares closed up 7.4% at $0.24
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed up 5.6% at $0.52
- General Cannabis (OTC:CANN) shares closed up 5.56% at $0.95
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed up 4.84% at $29.88
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 4.27% at $1.17
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC:TGODF) shares closed up 4.04% at $0.26
- cbdMd, Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) shares closed up 2.97% at $3.81
- High Tide (OTC:HITIF) shares closed up 3.74% at $0.53
- RIV Capital (OTC:CNPOF) shares closed up 3.52% at $1.74
- Vireo Health Intl (OTC:VREOF) shares closed up 3.43% at $2.11
LOSERS:
- Cann Gr (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed down 9.31% at $0.37
- 22nd Century Group (AMEX:XXII) shares closed down 8.49% at $4.91
- Rhinomed (OTC:RHNMF) shares closed down 5.71% at $0.10
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed down 5.43% at $15.50
- Australis Capital (OTC:AUSAF) shares closed down 5.26% at $0.26
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 5.2% at $4.56
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC:KHRNF) shares closed down 4.57% at $0.40
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 4.31% at $45.05
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 4.18% at $1.19
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 4.03% at $0.58
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC:MGCLF) shares closed down 3.2% at $0.05
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 2.96% at $2.62
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) shares closed down 2.76% at $21.11
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) shares closed down 2.65% at $84.97
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.
