12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares rose 34.6% to $6.03 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) stock rose 23.35% to $19.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock rose 20.41% to $6.63. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) shares rose 8.47% to $134.79. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) stock increased by 8.28% to $27.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $895.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Digi Intl (NASDAQ:DGII) stock increased by 7.52% to $38.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares fell 44.7% to $1.46 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares decreased by 33.23% to $0.02. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Core AI Holdings (NASDAQ:CHAI) shares fell 30.3% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $74.3 million.
- AuthID (NASDAQ:AUID) shares decreased by 27.05% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock declined by 24.81% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) shares declined by 23.69% to $7.04. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
