12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) shares rose 34.6% to $6.03 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $89.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares fell 44.7% to $1.46 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $45.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NSYS) shares declined by 23.69% to $7.04. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.