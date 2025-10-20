October 20, 2025 4:32 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For October 20, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $31.78 million.

• Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $56.92 million.

• Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.

• HBT Finl (NASDAQ:HBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $60.07 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $843.60 million.

• WR Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• RLI (NYSE:RLI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $446.03 million.

• Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

• Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $4.73 billion.

• Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $686.22 million.

• Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $55.80 million.

• SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSE:PSK) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $537.76 million.

• Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $525.00 million.

• AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $389.03 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $147.60 million.

• Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $34.88 million.

• Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $72.56 million.

• Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $105.38 million.

• RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $31.70 million.

