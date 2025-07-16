Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 16, 2025

GAINERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 33.33% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 21.60% at $0.01
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 19.35% at $0.00
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed up 13.79% at $0.08
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 12.40% at $0.01
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 11.11% at $0.01
- MariMed MRMD shares closed up 10.17% at $0.10
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 9.66% at $0.10
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 7.14% at $0.02
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 5.71% at $8.52
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 5.14% at $3.30
LOSERS:
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 30.84% at $0.01
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 24.29% at $0.01
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 20.00% at $0.06
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 16.67% at $0.0005
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 16.13% at $0.00
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 12.71% at $0.16
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed down 9.52% at $0.40
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 8.11% at $0.04
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 6.85% at $0.31
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 5.15% at $0.03
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 4.74% at $0.92
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed down 4.52% at $0.03
