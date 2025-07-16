July 16, 2025 4:32 PM 2 min read

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 16, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
GAINERS:

LOSERS:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BBRRF Logo
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.017676.0%
Overview
BLGVF Logo
BLGVFBelgravia Hartford Capital Inc
Not Available-9.52%
CBDY Logo
CBDYTarget Group Inc
$0.0029087.1%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.10449.66%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.00050-16.7%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.0600-14.3%
CRBP Logo
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$8.525.71%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.0295-20.0%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.1750-5.35%
FFNTF Logo
FFNTF4Front Ventures Corp
$0.00020-83.3%
GBHPF Logo
GBHPFGlobal Hemp Group Inc
$0.00300-78.6%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$3.275.14%
ITHUF Logo
ITHUFiAnthus Capital Holdings Inc
$0.0050011.1%
KAYS Logo
KAYSKaya Holdings Inc
$0.1089198.4%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.0175-16.7%
LMLLF Logo
LMLLFPharmadrug Inc
Not Available-30.8%
LVRLF Logo
LVRLFCordovaCann Corp
$0.0222-44.6%
MRMD Logo
MRMDMariMed Inc
$0.0704-19.5%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.0037019.4%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.0600-10.3%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.006507.44%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.3061-6.85%
YCBD Logo
YCBDcbdMD Inc
$0.9665-%
