Marijuana Stock Movers For May 23, 2025

GAINERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed up 25.00% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 21.62% at $0.03
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed up 17.11% at $0.04
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed up 8.75% at $0.05
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 6.06% at $0.00
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 5.35% at $0.50
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 4.13% at $1.24
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 3.69% at $0.25
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 3.45% at $0.15
LOSERS:
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 65.00% at $0.0007
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 42.86% at $0.00
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 9.14% at $0.88
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed down 6.76% at $7.40
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 6.62% at $0.07
- Target Group CBDY shares closed down 6.28% at $0.00
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 5.70% at $1.83
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 4.94% at $0.03
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 4.22% at $0.06
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 4.15% at $0.07
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 3.24% at $0.66
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 3.23% at $0.01
- Emeren Group SOL shares closed down 3.21% at $1.55
